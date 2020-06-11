David Neal Anderson Sr., 63, of Bradford, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 8, 2020) surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
He was born on July 1, 1956, in Bradford, a son of the late Wilbur "Swede" and Dona Walters Anderson.
He was a 1974 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
He was the loving and devoted husband of 44 years to Darlene S. Anderson, who he married on May 1, 1976, in the Sawyer Evangelical Church.
He was employed for 27 years at Dresser-Rand, Olean, N.Y., until his retirement.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and a church elder. David was passionate about being a soccer coach, band booster president as well as being a member of the band pit crew for many years. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to being the husband of Darlene Anderson of Bradford, he is also the beloved father of Scott (Lindsay Marie) Anderson of Pittsburgh and Anna Marie Anderson of Bradford; the brother of Mark (Mary Anne) Anderson of Bradford; and the cherished grandfather of Ella, Kanton, Tavin and Rawle.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, David Neal "Swede" Anderson Jr.
A private service for the immediate family will be celebrated at the First Presbyterian Church, Bradford. A public celebration of David's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 54 East Corydon St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.