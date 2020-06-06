David Banks
1940 - 2020
KANE - David N. Banks, 79, formerly of Old Mill Road near Kane, died early Friday morning (June 5, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Oct. 30, 1940, in Kane, he was the son of Harold M. and Elsie M. Nelson Banks.
Dave had worked at Kane Handle, Houston Electronics, Affiliated Industries and at the A&P grocery store, all in Kane.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane. He sang in the Kane Men's Choir, along with other choirs, including the 1964 World's Fair.
An avid and knowledgeable gardener, he enjoyed caring for his property, wildlife and hunting.
He is survived by four cousins, including Christine Snow of Kane. Preceding him death are his parents and brother, Harold M. Banks Jr.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., or to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, both in Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
