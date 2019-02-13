Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Caskey. View Sign



Born Dec. 28, 1937, in Smethport, Pa., he was the son of Harriet Ness Lobaugh and Maxwell Hoig Caskey. He was the grandson of Harry D. and Marian Brittain Ness.

Mr. Caskey was a 1956 graduate of Smethport High School. He served as an enlisted man in the Air Force Security Service at Royal Kirknewton, Scotland. He studied economics and philosophy at Edinburgh University, Scotland and earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and history at the University of Pittsburgh.

After being honorably discharged and upon graduation from college Mr. Caskey was assistant to the Superintendent of Printing at a private day school in Boston. He was subsequently employed on the editorial staff at the Boston Herald and later as Quality Control for the advertising and financial typographer in New York City, where he spent the remainder of his professional career.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Jean Gantt in 1987; and by his mother in 2000.

Cremation will take place in Boston.

