David J. Frontino, 76, of Finleyville, formerly of 695 W. Corydon St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at Canonsburg Hospital, in Canonsburg.Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service at a date and time in November. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com