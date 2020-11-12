David J. Frontino, 76, of Finleyville, formerly of 695 W. Corydon St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at Canonsburg Hospital, in Canonsburg.
Born May 8, 1944, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Marian Michaels Frontino. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Bernard High School.
David was a member of the United States Air Force serving from March of 1964 until his honorable discharge in March of 1968. After his military service, he resided in Arizona until 1980 when he returned to Bradford. In 2009, he retired from W.R. Case Cutlery as a machinist.
David was a member and held various positions at the Eagles and Moose lodges.
Surviving are his daughter, Tracy (Vince) Rudman of Mena, Ark.; two sons, Anthony (Wendi) Frontino of Finleyville, and Timothy (Julia) Frontino of Middletown, Del.; stepson, Brian Fitzpatrick of Bradford; his brother, Garry (Edna) Frontino of Smethport; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him death are his wife of 25 years, Cynthia M. (Fitzpatrick) and Nancy L. (Stiff), mother to his children.
Friends will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue. At 11 a.m. a Celebration of Life will be held with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating.
Military honors by members of the United States Air Force and the Honor Guard from the American Legion Post 108 of Bradford will follow in the Veterans Section of Willow Dale Cemetery.
The Celebration of Life will be streamed online for friends to view on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 am.
select the live stream funerals tab, here you will find the video.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to McKean County SPCA, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed