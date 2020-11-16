1/
David Murray
1947 - 2020
David L. Murray, 73, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in St. Cloud, Fla.
Born Aug.19, 1947, in Kane, he was a son of the late William and Estelle Cochran Murray.
After graduating Smethport High School in 1965, David joined the Navy where he served as a Medical Service Technician (Corpsman). He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and the Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon. After his service, David worked in the auto parts industry until he retired.
Surviving are one son, Joshua (Stacy) Murray; five grandchildren, Kylee, Auburn, Easton, Murray and Anastasia Kendell; one brother, William Murray; two nieces, Donna (Nolan) Wilson and Constance (Kenneth) Hall; and one sister, Christine Murray.
A Celebration of Life will be held in St Cloud, Fla. David's ashes will be placed at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to the Hewell Kids Kidney Center at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
