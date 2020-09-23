1/1
David Myslewski
David L. Myslewski, PhD., of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at his home.
Born on April 2, 1942, in Mount Pleasant, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Brier Myslewski.
Dr. David was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mount Pleasant, and received his undergraduate degree from California University, Master's Degree from University of Pittsburgh and PhD. from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a professor of English Literature at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for 37 years, starting his full-time position in 1969 and retiring in 2006. Even after retirement, he continued as a part-time professor.
He attended several Catholic churches including St. Bernard and Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels Parish in Olean, N.Y.
David's main passion was playing the classical guitar. He taught classical guitar lessons at Pitt-Bradford for many years, and published an album with his longtime friend, Marg Terry. Together they called themselves, Simple Pleasures.
David will always be fondly remembered as a "sweet gentle soul."
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolly Stana Myslewski, nephews, Scott Myslewski of Greensburg, Dr. Jeffrey (Lisa) Myslewski of Greensburg, Jason Myslewski of Greensburg; nieces, Shara (Bob) Saveikis of Greensburg, and Shelly (Ken) Kilar of Pasadena, Calif.; seven grandnephews, Jay, Brett and Max Myslewski, Brock and Brady Saveikis, and Kevin Kilar; and his grandniece Nola Kilar.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dr. Walter Myslewski III.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the St. Bernard Catholic Church, Bradford, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be held at Visitation Cemetery in Mount Pleasant at a later date.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
