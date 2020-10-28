David Reed

David L. Reed, 76, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at his home.
He was born on June 17, 1944, in Olean, N.Y., a son of the late Parker and Isabelle Finney Reed.
On Oct. 17, 1964, in the former Open Bible Church, Bradford, he married Patricia M. Fye, who survives.
David enjoyed fishing and camping and he was an avid pool player.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Patricia Reed of Bradford, he is also survived by two sons, James Reed and Alvin (Holly) Reed, both of Bradford; two daughters, Rebecca Reed and Cathy Jo Reed, both of Bradford; two sisters, Norlene Yehl and Betty Craig; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, David V. Reed, three brothers and three sisters.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in the Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred, with the Rev. Daniel Mills of the Bolivar Drive Baptist Church officiating.
