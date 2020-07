Or Copy this URL to Share

RIDGWAY - David J. Robison, 62, of 114 Powell St., Ridgway, died Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.

