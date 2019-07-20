Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Beginnings Assembly of God
East Kane, PA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
New Beginnings Assembly of God
East Kane, PA
1979 - 2019
David Schreckengost Obituary
KANE - David M. "Norm" Schreckengost, 40, of 27 Kinzua Ave., Kane, died unexpectedly Monday morning (July 15, 2019) in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Born March 23, 1979, in Kane, he was the son of Clayton and Cheryl Kearney Schreckengost. On July 5, 2014, in Kane, he married the former Kristin M. Hoover, who survives.
Norm worked at the Nittany MinitMart in Lantz Corners. He was a member of New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane and was assistant coach of both the Kane Little League and the Kane Tornadoes football team. He also was a member of the Zoning Board in Kane.
An active member of the Kane Volunteer Fire Dept. since joining in 1997, he served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, chief and assistant chief, and had been a delegate and president of the Tri-County Firemen's Association.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Caleb Waite, Kaliann Waite and Cade Schreckengost; his mother, Cheryl Norton of Kane; his stepmother, Darla Dixon of Kane; and two brothers, Jon (Dionne) Schreckengost of Pineville, La., and Andrew (Mindy) Schreckengost of Kane.
He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends may call Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane, where a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with the Revs. Heather and Rich Glogau, pastors, co-officiating.
The family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to a fund to be created in the near future for his children.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane, has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 20 to July 26, 2019
