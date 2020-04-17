|
ELDRED - David P. Welch, 65, passed away on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) following an apparent heart attack.
Born on April 4, 1955, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of John Clair and Thelma S. "Tommie" Palmatier Welch. On Oct. 19, 1990, in Eldred, he married Marie J. Stocking, who survives.
He was a 1973 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and a lifelong resident of the Eldred area.
Dave had been employed by Ball-Incon in Port Allegany and the Ethan Allen Co. in Eldred and had recently been employed at ARG in Bradford.
He was a member of the Sons of the Legion Post 887 of Eldred, a social member of the VFW Post 2092 of Eldred and a life member of the Eldred Conservation Club. Dave loved hunting, especially with his son, Pat, and his grandchildren and enjoying a Pabst Blue Ribbon. He also liked his time spent with his friends, including Steve and Matt Gray.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are one son, Patrick (Amy) Welch, two stepsons, Tim (Lesli) Whitney and John (Brandi Weatherley) Bennett; three stepdaughters, Michelle (Randy) Robinson, Vicky (Butch) Kerr and Sharon (Dan) Gleason; three grandchildren, Harley, Riley and Kaylee; and several stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson, Jackson Philip Welch; and several stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Bonnie) Welch; three sisters, Frances (Galen) Lester, Elizabeth Welch and Ina (Gary) Payne.
Dave was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Welch in 2007.
The family requests that due to the present rules on social gathering that a memorial service be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Eldred American Legion Post 887.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020