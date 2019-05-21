David Alan Whiteman, 69, of San Pedro, Calif., died Monday (May 13, 2019) at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born Dec 10, 1949, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Donald J. Whiteman Sr. and of Shirley Stroup Whiteman.
He was married to Juliet Whiteman for more than 40 years.
David was a 1968 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1968 to 1972 on the U.S.S. Piedmont in the 7th Fleet out of Long Beach, Calif., with an eight-month deployment to the Philippines.
After leaving the Navy, he settled in California. He was a manager at a furniture warehouse that was burned down in the Los Angeles riots in 1994. He then worked in military surplus until retirement due to his health.
Surviving are his wife Juliet in California; his mother, Shirley Whiteman of Rixford; seven brothers, Richard (Rosemary) Whiteman of Portville, N.Y., Robert (Denise) Whiteman of Eldred, Daniel (Connie) Whiteman of Mesa, Ariz., Jeff (Linda) Whiteman of Orlando, Fla., Terry Whiteman of Rixford, Marvin (Linda Monroe) Whiteman of Allegany, N.Y., and John (Sarah) Whiteman of Ridgway; four sisters, Linda Shick, Karen (Robert) Craft, Tina Whiteman and Marcie Schellhammer, all of Bradford; one aunt, Thursie Rigard of Rustburg, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald J. Whiteman Sr. in 2001; sister Nancy Whiteman in 2006; brother Donald James Whiteman Jr. in 2013; and brother Steven Whiteman in 2016.
Private services will be held by the family.
Memorials may be made to the Eldred World War II Museum or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from May 21 to May 28, 2019