Dawne L. Steuben, 83, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born on July 2, 1936, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Richard H. Steuben and Bernice Buchanan. She was a member of the Bradford High School graduating class of 1955.
Dawne worked for Witco as a lab technician from 1988-1996 and in the mailroom at Dresser from 1971-1996, retiring from Witco 1996.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and also the First United Methodist Church, serving where she was needed. She was a lifelong volunteer at the library, where everyone knew her, and also at the Friendship Table. Her passions were reading and spending as much time with her family as possible.
Dawne is survived by her son, Scott (Jennifer Oxley) Steuben of Bradford; a sister, Madeline Melissa Steuben of Bradford; four granddaughters, Taylor Lunn, Alexis Steuben, Kyla Pessia, and Amalia Hulings.
Friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 E Corydon St., where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Klouw officiating. Committal and burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Dawne's memory to the Bradford Library, 67 West Washington St., Bradford, PA, 16701.
Dawne's arrangements have been entrusted to the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019