JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Dean William Beckwith, 83, passed away in his home in Ponte Vedra Beach on Wednesday (April 15, 2020).
He was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Bradford, Pa., to Elmo and Ann Beckwith. Early in life, he developed a passion for the outdoors and pursuing success through hard work and determination. He married Judith Dana in 1961; they spent 58 years together and had two sons, Jeff and Mark.
Dean graduated with a B.S. from Drexel University and earned an MBA from Pace University in New York. Dean started his career with IBM in 1961. He advanced quickly in the executive ranks and traveled the world with IBM for 28 years. He transferred to a joint venture between IBM & Siemens Global and retired in 1999, moving from Munich to Ponte Vedra Beach. Retirement was another opportunity for Dean to apply his business acumen, becoming a board member for Pet Paradise, and he also served on the board of The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach.
Dean dearly loved his wife, family, friends, and cherished experiences of a global life. He travelled widely and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing worldwide.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy; sons Jeffrey (Michelle) and Mark (Laura); grandchildren Morgan and Ryan and brother Wayne (Zana).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the future at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Jacksonville and, or, the .
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 25 to May 1, 2020