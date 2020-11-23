KANE - Deborah Asp, 71, of 15 Asp Lane, near Kane, died unexpectedly Friday morning (Nov. 20, 2020) at UPMC Kane.
She was born July 21, 1949, in Kane, a daughter of James E. and Monna Campbell Asp. On Dec. 12, 1968, in Kane, she married Alan L. Asp, who survives.
Debbie had been a substitute teacher in Smethport and in Kane and also worked as a TSS worker in the area for Beacon Light and the Guidance Center for many years.
She was a member of Lamont Community Association, director KARCC and secretary and a member of Emmanuel Mission Church in Kane, where she had also taught Sunday school.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Eric (Launa) Asp and Donald (Shannon) Asp, and daughter, Tina (Joe) Rupp, all of Kane; sister, Elaine Bodistow of Kane; and a sister-in-law, Carol Asp of Kane. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, James W. Asp; and a brother, Richard Asp.
Services will be held at a time and date to be announced at the Emmanuel Mission Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Church Roof Fund or to the Kane Area Community Center
