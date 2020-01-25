Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Naughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Naughton


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Naughton Obituary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Deborah Lee Naughton, 62, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) peacefully at her home in Charlotte, N.C. She was in the company of her loving husband, Robert Franklin Hilton and in the devoted care of hospice.
Deborah was born in Bradford, Pa., on April 27, 1957, a daughter of Donald and Joyce Naughton. She was a 1975 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
One of the joys of her life was music. Her love of music was encouraged and fostered by her parents at an early age. As a child and young adult she performed with her siblings at various events in Bradford.
On June 22, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C., she wed Robert Franklin Hilton after 30 years of courtship and numerous marriage proposals. She was a loving and devoted partner for 32 years.
On July 29, 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Our lives forever changed that day. Numerous people we encountered along this new journey commented on what an uplifting and spiritual person she was and how they were inspired by her faith and fearlessness. She was the love of her husband's life.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Robert Franklin Hilton, are her mother, Joyce K Naughton; sister, Denise Battagilia; brother, Bruce Naughton; brother-in-law, Joseph Bird; aunt, Cherie K. Sheldon and niece, Elizabeth Yaros.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Linda Bird.
Services will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte (www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org) or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (hpccr.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -