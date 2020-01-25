|
|
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Deborah Lee Naughton, 62, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) peacefully at her home in Charlotte, N.C. She was in the company of her loving husband, Robert Franklin Hilton and in the devoted care of hospice.
Deborah was born in Bradford, Pa., on April 27, 1957, a daughter of Donald and Joyce Naughton. She was a 1975 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
One of the joys of her life was music. Her love of music was encouraged and fostered by her parents at an early age. As a child and young adult she performed with her siblings at various events in Bradford.
On June 22, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C., she wed Robert Franklin Hilton after 30 years of courtship and numerous marriage proposals. She was a loving and devoted partner for 32 years.
On July 29, 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Our lives forever changed that day. Numerous people we encountered along this new journey commented on what an uplifting and spiritual person she was and how they were inspired by her faith and fearlessness. She was the love of her husband's life.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Robert Franklin Hilton, are her mother, Joyce K Naughton; sister, Denise Battagilia; brother, Bruce Naughton; brother-in-law, Joseph Bird; aunt, Cherie K. Sheldon and niece, Elizabeth Yaros.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Linda Bird.
Services will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte (www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org) or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (hpccr.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020