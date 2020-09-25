KANE - Deborah "Debbie" L. Speedy, 67, of 7 Bridge Street, Mt. Jewett, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at UPMC Hamot.
Born Dec. 31, 1952, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late George and Marilyn Smith McCloskey. On March 26, 1982, in Bradford, she married Walter "Wally" Speedy who preceded her in death on March 23, 2004.
Debbie graduated from Kane Area High School. She was a member of the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Jenny) Lipps of Mifflinville, Joseph Lipps of Savannah GA and Stephen (Melissa) Speedy of Smethport; a daughter, Pamela (Larry) McFall of Smethport; grandchildren, Krista, Thomas, David, Stephen, Stephanie, Brandon, Austin and Christopher; several great-grandchildren; a brother George McCloskey Jr. of Mount Jewett; and a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Jeanette Smith of Mountt Jewett.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by her nephew Ian "Skippy" McCloskey.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mount Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp JJ, Box 446, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church.
