1/
Deborah Speedy
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Deborah "Debbie" L. Speedy, 67, of 7 Bridge Street, Mt. Jewett, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at UPMC Hamot.
Born Dec. 31, 1952, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late George and Marilyn Smith McCloskey. On March 26, 1982, in Bradford, she married Walter "Wally" Speedy who preceded her in death on March 23, 2004.
Debbie graduated from Kane Area High School. She was a member of the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Jenny) Lipps of Mifflinville, Joseph Lipps of Savannah GA and Stephen (Melissa) Speedy of Smethport; a daughter, Pamela (Larry) McFall of Smethport; grandchildren, Krista, Thomas, David, Stephen, Stephanie, Brandon, Austin and Christopher; several great-grandchildren; a brother George McCloskey Jr. of Mount Jewett; and a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Jeanette Smith of Mountt Jewett.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by her nephew Ian "Skippy" McCloskey.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mount Jewett/Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp JJ, Box 446, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the Hazel Hurst United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
01:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Kane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved