Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337

Debra "Debbie" Kay Pashkow, 67, of 138 Winter Street, Bradford, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, (June 18, 2019) after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born July 25, 1951, she was a daughter to Peter and Josephine Elinski Mattis. Debbie was raised an only child but regarded her many close cousins as siblings.

She was a 1970 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

She was a talented artist and worked in the art department for Zippo Manufacturing before starting her family in 1974 with Jack C. Baldwin, who preceded her in death in 1985. She later worked as a carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Debbie volunteered many hours to support the Christian schools her children attended. She was a faithful member of Abundant Life Assembly of God Church. Her firm belief in her Lord and Savior as well as her devotion to her family provided an unsinkable peace and strength during her final weeks at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Debbie enjoyed sipping coffee in front of Heartstrings Gift Shop each morning with her husband, attending family celebrations, the many sporting events of her grandchildren, puzzles, word games and the companionship of her beloved cat, Pax.

Surviving is her husband of 22 years, Kenneth P. Pashkow; two children, Sarah (Donnie) Hayden, Ken (Keri) Baldwin, one step-daughter Kristy Lynn Pashkow; four grandchildren, Kayla Hayden, Mitchell Hayden, Rylie Baldwin, Dylan Baldwin and her soon expected great-grandson.

Friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the West Branch United Methodist Church, at 1 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held, with the Rev. Matt Blake pastor officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials if desired may be made to Mattresses Across McKean County, in care of Leadership McKean at Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 121 Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be expressed at

