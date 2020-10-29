1/
Dr. Deliang Guo
1935 - 2020
Dr. Deliang Guo, 85, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born on Oct. 26, 1935 in Shanghai, China, he was a son of the late Yongqing and Yazhen Chen Guo.
On October 22, 1958 in Shanghai, China, he married Jialing Yang Guo, who survives.
Dr. Guo moved to the United States in 1982. He attended Beijing University and received his BS in organic chemistry, and his PhD in organic chemistry from Iowa State University. He moved to Bradford in 1990.
He was a chemist and owned and operated American Heterocyclic Research Company Inc. in Bradford.
Dr. Guo is survived by his wife Jialing Yang of Bradford; daughter, Susan Ying (David) Haas of Minneapolis, Minn.; and three grandchildren, Tiffany Susan Haas, Tyler David Haas, and Tara Ying Haas.
At the request of the family, there will be no public service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
