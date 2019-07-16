KANE - Della M. Anderson, 98, formerly of 418 Greeves St., Kane, died early Sunday morning, (July 14, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born Jan. 20, 1921 in Warren, she was the daughter of Jerome C. and Dessie N. LaShure Paul. On June 29, 1940 in Philadelphia, she married William O. Anderson, who died April 21, 1992.

Della was a secretary for the Kane Area School District for 26 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Kane, where she served on many boards and committees and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Kane Garden Club, serving as both president and vice president; worked with the Kane Food Pantry, and enjoyed travel, gardening and camping with her husband.

Surviving are a son, the Rev. Dennis P. Anderson of Eustis, Fla., grandsons Scott and Bryan Anderson, a sister Ruth Hanrahan in New Mexico, and a daughter-in-law Jean Anderson of Philadelphia. Great-grandchildren Taylor, Evan, Elena and Bryce Anderson also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Dr. William P. Anderson, sisters Elaine Cahall and Louise Robertson, and a brother, Lloyd Paul.

Friends may call on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane, and may attend a service there at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the reverends Bruce Kumher and Bob Lynch, both of the First Baptist Church, co-officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue - Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue - Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871.