Delores Ketchner
Delores "Dee" Ketchner, 87, formerly of 132 East Main St., Bradford, passed away on Friday (May 22, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com



Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
