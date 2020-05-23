Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores "Dee" Ketchner, 87, formerly of 132 East Main St., Bradford, passed away on Friday (May 22, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

