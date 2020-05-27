Delores "Dee" Ketchner, 87, formerly of 132 E. Main St., Bradford, passed away on Friday (May 22, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on March 15, 1933, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ada Hollopeter Scull. She was a 1951 graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 1, 1954, in Corydon, she married James Richard "Dick" Ketchner, who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2011.
Dee was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church for many years.
She was employed as a Teacher's Aide at 6th Ward School, helping in the Kindergarten class and later retired as a clerk in the PA Public Assistance Office.
The Buffalo Bills have lost one of their biggest fans. She went to many games with friends from Bradford, and every game she would get out an assortment of Bills items and her sweatshirts and earrings, to help the team.
Dee is survived by one son, Richard (Jane) Ketchner of Shaverstown; four daughters, Jamie (Larry) Schwegler of Eden, N.Y., Kim Vinelli of Bradford, Chris (Todd) Shultz of Limestone, N.Y., and Amy (Steven) Cameron of San Antonio, Texas; four granddaughters, Debra, Mary and Greta Ketchner and Madison Vinelli; 10 grandsons, Todd, Scott, Chad, John and Charlie Vinelli, James Schwegler, Frank Shultz, Jacob and Clint Cameron and Thomas Ketchner; four great-granddaughters, Payton McAndrew, Isabella and Laylah Vinelli and Maggie Schwegler; six great-grandsons, Hunter, Bodhi and Gino Vinelli, Raulin and Carsen Zawatski, Luke Schwegler and Brody Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Helen Royer, Kathryn Ackley, and Henrietta Osborne; and three brothers, Harry, Donald, and Bill Scull.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later, date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Donations, if desired, can be made in Dee's memory to the Asbury Methodist Church, 385 E. Main St., Bradford, PA, 16701; or the SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701
Published in The Bradford Era from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.