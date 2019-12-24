|
EMPORIUM - Delores A. Smith, 83, of 54 Huckleberry Circle, Emporium, died at Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys, on Thursday morning (Dec. 19, 2019) following a lengthy illness.
She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late George M. and Anna Mae Flynn Austin.
On Jan. 8, 1994 in Artesia, Calif., she married the late William R. Smith.
Delores retired as an operations manager of Crowell Weedon & Company in Long Beach, Calif., where she worked many years. In the year of 2000, Delores and her husband, William R. Smith moved to Emporium. She was an active member of the Kersey Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Delores is survived by two daughters, Debra K. (David) Kloss in Arizona; and Cheryl L. Barthlett in California; one son, Steve C. Malesovich of Emporium; stepson, Steve M. (Lisa) Smith in California; stepdaughter, Christina (Mike) Briggs in California; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren and a brother, George "Ron" (Heidi) Austin in California.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Malesovich and later by her second husband, William R. Smith.
There will be no visitation. Memorial service will be held at the Kersey Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 339 Main Street, Kersey, on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at 2 p.m. with Mr. Robert Suladie delivering the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pinecrest Manor, Memorial Fund, 763 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 or to Penn Highland Community Nurses, HOSPICE, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019