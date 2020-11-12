1/
Dennis Eck
Dennis W. Eck, 72, of Allegany, N.Y., beloved brother and uncle, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) surrounded by his loved ones at his residence.
Born April 9, 1948, in Fort McPherson, Ga., a son to Inez S. Bosworth Eck.
He moved back to Bradford and then enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1967-1970 then reenlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1975-1986.
Surviving are three sisters, Karen MacKenzie of Smethport, Barbara Haynes of Smethport, and Sandra (Barry) Sherrick of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, grandparents and several aunts and uncles, one nephew and two grandnephews.
At Dennis's request there will be no public services held. The family will hold a private service.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arraignments are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
