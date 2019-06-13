Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Falber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dennis was born on Sept. 5, 1950 to Bernard and Elizabeth Falber. He was a graduate of Warren Area High School and served his country as a member of the National Guard.

He was employed by GTE Sylvania for several years before beginning a successful career and personal business in the audiology field.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Shawna, her husband John and four children Justin, Hailey, Hanah, and Brendan along with three great-grandchildren Jaxsyn, Adelaide and McKinnon. Dennis is survived by a son as well, Julian Ross Falber.

Long before being a father, Dennis was a big brother to Benji, Cindy and Jamie and later went on to become a proud uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Elizabeth Falber.

Dennis was blessed to have so many friends in life and was considered a dear friend to many. Dennis, you will be greatly missed by us all and know that you will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements entrusted to Hubert Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in The Bradford Era from June 13 to June 20, 2019

