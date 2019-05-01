Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Swatsler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Ralph Swatsler, 68, of East Main Street, Bradford, passed away at his residence on Monday (April 29, 2019).

Born in Bradford on July 14, 1950, he was a son of the late Reva Myers Rosenberg and Ralph Swatsler.

He was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.

Dennis was employed at various body shops in the local area, as well as working on his own restoring cars.

Denny loved dirt track racing and followed it from New York to Florida. He also helped many local guys build their cars.

Surviving are one son, Dennis Eric Swatsler of Erie; two daughters, Sheree Jo (Chris Rethmel) Swatsler of Smethport and Tanya (Mick) Frantz of Bradford; two sisters, Judy Fedor of Apex, N.C., and Marsha Lignian of Bradford; three grandchildren, Evee Stuck, Kira Stuck, and Emma Rethmel; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services at this time. However, a memorial service will be held in early July 2019. Notice will be made for exact location, date and time at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the .

