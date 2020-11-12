Devin Leigh Long, 36, of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at his residence.
Born on Jan. 17, 1984 in Los Angeles, Calif., he was a son of Corey Long, his mother Cynthia Zamberlan and stepfather of 24 years, Sean Zamberlan.
He graduated high school in 2000.
Devin had many hobbies including playing video games, playing his music (guitar, drums, and piano) & spending his time with his cat. When he was younger he was also playing soccer.
He worked for an auto parts shop when he lived in Tennessee.
Devin is survived by his mother & stepfather, Cynthia & Sean Zamberlan of Bradford; sister Selena Zamberlan of Bradford; stepsister Jasmine Walker in England; maternal grandfather Byron de La Rocha in Florida; and his biological father Corey Long in California. He was survived by many other relatives as well.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Maria de La Rocha.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com