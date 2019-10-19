|
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Diana R. Chase, 74, of the Blockville-Watts Flats Rd. Ashville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (October 16, 2019) in the Town of Harmony.
An area resident for most of her life, she was born December 19, 1944 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Alfred and Doris Primavera Franklin, Sr.
She was a graduate of Bradford Area High School and earned her nursing degree from Jamestown Community College School of Practical Nursing.
Before her retirement she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at W.C.A. Hospital for 10 years and had earlier worked for Staff Builders and the former Manor Oak Nursing Home.
She and Ted attended the Watts Flats United Methodist Church.
Diana's greatest joy was spending time with her large family. She and Ted loved going to her children's and her grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved cooking and baking for her family, especially at Christmas time. She also loved camping, taking care of her dogs and in her spare time enjoyed crocheting and tending to her gardens.
Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Theodore P. "Ted" Chase, Sr. whom she married October 14, 1962, her children and grandchildren, Brian (Brenda) Chase and their children, Kira, Patricia and J.R.; Christine (Randy) Chase-Delahoy and their children, Jessica, Trevor and Tanner; Ted (Sheila) Chase, Jr. and their children, Jill, Corey and Emma; Randall (Becky) Chase and their son Tyler; Matthew (Kerry) Chase and their children, Meghan, Madison and Austin; Andrew Chase and his daughter, Kirsten; and daughter Melissa Chase. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy Maztner, Darla Burgess; a brother, Frank Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Franklin, Jr.; a sister, Doris; and two great grandsons, Samuel Bartow and Ashton Roe.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) in the Lind Funeral Home. The Rev. Warren VanDewark, pastor of the Watts Flats United Methodist Church will officiate.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. & 6-9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday in the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Panama Volunteer Fire Department, 27 East Main St. Panama, NY 14767, the Watts Flats United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Ashville, NY 14710, Western New York , 2805 Wehrle Dr. Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221, or to a Volunteer Fire Department of your choice.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019