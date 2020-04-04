|
|
On Saturday (March 28, 2020) Diane Madison Gallagher, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 80.
Diane was born July 13, 1939, to Paul and Delores Madison of Bradford, Pa. She attended Lock Haven State where she met her husband Neal Gallagher, they were married June 28, 1958.
They built a house in Woolrich, Pa., in the late '60s. She was the secretary at Woodward Elementary School before she got her Real Estate license. She was a very successful business woman while raising a family. Diane owned Fish Real Estate in Lock Haven, Pa., before moving to Bethany Beach, Del., and sold real estate at the beach until she retired.
Diane enjoyed playing tennis with Neal and the kids. She loved family get togethers with lots of cards, board games and dominos. She enjoyed walks on the boardwalk and eating ice cream. She was also an avid knitter, many friends and family have sweaters and socks she would knit for them. She made world class fudge, cookies, spaghetti and meatballs, applesauce and amazing potato salad.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Delores Madison; as well as two sons, Shane Gallagher and Vance Gallagher.
She is survived by her husband, Neal; and three children, son Kurt and Angela Gallagher, grandchildren, Jasper and Alena; son, Spencer and Emily Gallagher, granddaughter, Franny; daughter, Maura and Angus MacIsaac, granddaughter, Mia MacIsaac; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gallagher, grandchildren, Ry and Tess Gallagher.
The family will plan a memorial at a later date.
Cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 1507, Ocean View, DE 19970,
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Renaissance Health Care, Atten: Activities Department, In memory of Diane Gallagher, 26002 John J Williams Highway, #4848, Millsboro DE 19966.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2020