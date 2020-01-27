|
|
Diane J. Johnson, 70, of 11 Patterson Lane, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at St. Vincent's Health Center in Erie.
Born Dec. 22, 1949, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late James E. Hazzard and Dorothy J. Fowler Hazzard.
Diane was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School.
On June 24, 1967, in Bradford, she married Jerry L. Johnson Sr., who survives.
Diane enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking and spending time in her gardens.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jerry of 52 years, are one daughter, Laurie (Mike) Cullen of Fleming Island, Fla.; one son, Jerry L. Johnson Jr. of Bradford; one granddaughter, Kimberly D. Cullen; one sister, Debbie (Dave) Smith of Bradford; her stepmother, Cheryl Hazzard of Limestone, N.Y.; two stepbrothers, Robert English and Mickey English.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one half-sister, Jamie H. Stanford.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the , or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020