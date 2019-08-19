|
BROCKWAY - Diane Marie Bundy, 79, of Brandy Camp Circle, Ridgway, died on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019).
Born in Kersey, on March 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Sophia Zuchowski Shutika. She was married to Daniel A. Bundy Jr. and he survives.
Diane was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Church in Kersey. She enjoyed watching high school football and wrestling, and was a Pittsburgh Steeler and New York Yankee fan. In her younger days, Diane was an avid hunter. One of her favorite mornings was Sunday morning listening to the Polka Party on the radio. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. Christmas Eve was her favorite night and her home was the hub of all the family activities.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Gloria Bundy of Brandy Camp and Denise (Greg Ewing) Buhler of Mount Jewett; three sons, Dave (Darla) Bundy of Ridgway, Daniel Bundy III of Kersey, and Donald Bundy also of Brandy Camp. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: David, Adam, Shawn, Michelle, Sonia, Olivia, Paul, Josh, Zach and Jordan; and three great-grandchildren: Meadow, Maverick and Kenny.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by two brothers, George Shutika and Adam Shutika Jr. and a sister Joann Marche. Diane was the last surving member of her family.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Boniface Church in Kersey with the Rev. Ross Miceli presiding. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Diane had a soft spot in her heart for any animal that was in need, be it a warm shelter in the winter months or maybe in need of something to eat. So it is appropriate that memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019