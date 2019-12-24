|
|
Dolores A. "Dee" McAllen, 91, formerly of Central Towers in Kane, died Sunday morning, (Dec. 22, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided.
Born June 3, 1928 in Wilkinsburg, she was the daughter of John and Armella Simpson Mitsch.
On Feb. 28, 1948 in Wilkinsburg, she married Lloyd R. McAllen, who died Dec. 15, 2011.
Dee worked various jobs in the area, including in the business office at the Kane Community Hospital, from which she retired.
She was a member of the Kane Country Club and the Kane Garden Club, the latter which she served as its president. She was an accomplished quilter, having received many awards for her craft.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathryn A. (Chester) Todd of Kane and Suger (Adrian Eckert) McAllen of Westline; a son, David (Donna) McAllen of Chardon, Ohio; a sister, Maureen Ketterer of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law Rose McAllen of Rochester, N.Y.; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane from 11 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019