Domenic Gocella
1930 - 2020
Domenic J. "Gus" Gocella, 90, of 440 Congress St. Apartments, Bradford, formerly of 11 Cherry St., passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at his residence.
Born Feb. 9, 1930, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Louis and Jeanette Herrington Gocella. He attended Bradford schools.
On Jan. 23, 1954, in St. Bernard Church, he married Marjorie Bragg Gocella, who preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 2002.
Gus had worked for United National Gas, Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, N.Y. and retired from Corning Glass Works in Bradford after 30 years as an electrician. An avid golfer, he was a long-time member of Pine Acres Country Club and a member of St. Bernard Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanmarie (Mark) Andrews of Bedford Heights, Ohio, and Jill (Gary) Howard of Bradford; one son, James (Cathy) Gocella of Mercersburg; nine grandchildren, Lauren Andrews, Domenic Gocella, Martin Gocella, Teresa Gocella, Michael Gocella, Amanda Crawford, Kristina Miller, Brittani Kozik, and Jeanette Howard; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Laurence Gocella in 2018.
The family invites relatives and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Domenic to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com at 11 a.m. Thursday (May 14, 2020) with Fr. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
May 11, 2020
