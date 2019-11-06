|
KANE - Dominic C. "Mick" O'Rourke, 79, of 18 S. Tionesta Ave., passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at UPMC Kane.
Born Oct. 26, 1940, in James City, he was a son of Mary Augimeri. On Jan. 8, 1966, in Kane, he married Virginia "Cathy" Snyder, who preceded him in death.
Before his retirement in 2002, Mick worked at Kane Magnetics. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Ludlow American Legion. He also was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Judith (Kevin) Hale of La Place, La.; two sons, Robert O'Rourke of Johnsonburg and Dominic (Tara) O'Rourke Jr. of Kane; two sisters, Shirley Moore of Kane and Peg (Ron) Shever of Butler; two granddaughters, Amanda Hale and Dominique O'Rourke; three grandsons, Joshua Hale, Zachary O'Rourke and Dominic O'Rourke III; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla O'Rourke; a sister, Theresa Confer; and two brothers, Mark O'Rourke and Steve O'Rourke.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Callistus Church with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019