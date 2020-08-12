1/1
Dominic Vigliotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOSCHTON, Ga. - Dominic Anthony Vigliotti, age 88, of Braselton and formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020).
Dominic was a United States Air Force veteran.
Survivors include sons, Dave (Tammy) Vigliotti, Dan (Karen) Vigliotti; daughters, Angela (John) Pearson, Tina M. Kowlsen; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Dominic is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joan Vigliotti; brothers, Louis Vigliotti, Andrew Vigliotti, Ottavio Vigliotti; sister, Faye Vigliotti Brol.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held with military honors at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mandarin Cemetery, 12135 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32223. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Straight Street Ministries at https://straightstreetministry.org/backpacklove or Compassion International at https://www.compassion.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved