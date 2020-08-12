Dominic Vigliotti

HOSCHTON, Ga. - Dominic Anthony Vigliotti, age 88, of Braselton and formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020).
Dominic was a United States Air Force veteran.
Survivors include sons, Dave (Tammy) Vigliotti, Dan (Karen) Vigliotti; daughters, Angela (John) Pearson, Tina M. Kowlsen; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Dominic is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joan Vigliotti; brothers, Louis Vigliotti, Andrew Vigliotti, Ottavio Vigliotti; sister, Faye Vigliotti Brol.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held with military honors at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mandarin Cemetery, 12135 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32223. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Straight Street Ministries at https://straightstreetministry.org/backpacklove
or Compassion International at https://www.compassion.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
, 706-654-0966.