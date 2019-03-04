Don Costanzo, 84, formerly of Bradford, passed away Monday (Jan. 21, 2019) in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
Born April 7, 1934, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Crescenzo and Vincie Piscitelli Costanzo. Don was the youngest of seven children and grew up in Lewis Run.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army; he served during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he went on to graduate from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
On Oct. 10, 1959, in Bradford, he married Shirley Dressler Costanzo. While residing in Bradford, he worked as an artist at Zippo Manufacturing. In 1972 he moved to Newton, Iowa, where he was the director of marketing and product development for the Vernon Co. from 1972 to 1999.
After his retirement to Gold Canyon in 1999, Don used his artistic talent, history research and religious studies to create a series of paintings. At the age of 80+, he was still an active sportsman, artist, writer and new product developer.
In 2014 Don shot his sixth hole-in-one, he shot his age in golf, 80, and completed a 3,000-mile walk across the USA.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Shirley; four children, Kristen (Keith) Luther, Elizabeth Costanzo, Jennifer (Wayne) Mann of Newton and Don Costanzo Jr. of Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Joe (Peggy) Costanzo of Bradford; and one sister, Theresa (Joe) Bucci of Elmira, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
This obituary is posted courtesy of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 4, 2019