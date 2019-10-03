|
EMPORIUM - Dona M. Gee, 83, died Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at her home in Clear Creek.
Born March 29, 1936 in North Tonawanda, she was the daughter of William and Lorena Priest-Donahue.
On Feb. 5, 1955 in Rich Valley, she married Stephen H. Gee, who died May 25, 2017.
A 60-year resident of Clear Creek, Mrs. Gee was an active member of the Rich Valley Wesleyan Church and enjoyed volunteering at the church by doing projects including re-doing the basement, donating song books and participating in Sunday School and other activities. Dona's relationship with God and the church community was incomparable.
Dona was employed by the Guy & Mary Felt Manor in Emporium as a Certified Nurses Aid, and helped many by giving In-Home Care. Dona cared for everyone in her life as family, and would do anything to help a friend, family member, or stranger in need. She was also an avid vegetable and flower gardener, enjoyed putting on holiday parties and picnics, cooking and baking, doing crafts, going to yard sales and spending as much time as possible with her family. Dona had a love for animals, especially orange cats.
Survivors include: one son, Stephen (Amanda) Gee of Braidwood, Ill.; two daughters, Shirley (Frank) LaPolt of Emporium and Linda Gee of Stewartstown; two sisters, Dorothy Lewis of Emporium and Janey (John) McCallen of Derry; eight grandchildren, Matthew Wright in South Carolina, Christopher Wright in New York, Erick (Deb) LaPolt, Desiree Partington and Kimberly Partington, all of Emporium, Jeffrey Mann of St. Marys, and Marshall and Emmett Gee, both in Ilinois; four great-grandchildren, Avery and Amelia Smith and Aurora Partington, all of Emporium, and Kayleigh Fye of Snow Shoe; one great-great-grandson, Lincoln Kiser of Emporium; and also nieces and nephews, including Brad and Paul McCallen of Derry.
In addition to her husband Stephen and her parents, she was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Diana Gee.
Funeral and committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Faith Baptist Church, Emporium with Robert Spaeth, officiating. Burial will be in Sanford Cemetery, Emporium.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home, Emporium.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019