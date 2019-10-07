|
|
Donald J. Bennett, 77, of 58 Southgate Road, Bradford, formerly of Emery Towers, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born June 4, 1942, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Harry and Ada McCracken Bennett.
Don was a 1961 graduate of Bradford High School, and graduated from the Williamsport Technical Institute with a degree in drafting.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1965.
Don was employed at Dresser Manufacturing as a draftsman, as well he worked in production. He was formerly employed at Zippo. He traveled the country for work but returned to Bradford at his retirement.
He was an accomplished artist and was talented in production of stained glass pieces.
Surviving are one sister, Joyce B. Ostrander of Bradford; three nieces, Debbie Costello, Diane Barsch and Donna S. Speziale; eight great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Seth McClymonds, pastor, officiating. The committal service and military honors, presented by the members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, will take place in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019