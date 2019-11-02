Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Catlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Catlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Catlin Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY- Donald E. Catlin, 95, of Broad St., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born Sept. 6, 1924, in Tupper Lake, NY, he was a son of Clarence B. and Nettie J. Eastwood Catlin. On Dec. 8, 1946, in Port Allegany, he married Clasa A. Springstead, who died Mar. 21, 2008. They were married 61 years.
Donald was a veteran of WWII, having served with the US Navy, aboard the USS Fin Back, a navy submarine which rescued the late President George HW Bush, when he was shot down, during WWII.
Mr. Catlin was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 5, Bradford and later Pittsburgh, before his retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion, Post 258, Port Allegany, American Association of Retired Persons, Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany. He also enjoyed hiking and biking.
Surviving are a son Rance L. (Nancy Jane) Catlin of James Creek; a daughter, Kim Turner of Port Allegany; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Clasa, a brother Clarence B. Catlin, Jr., and a sister, Virginia Catlin.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, time, and place to be announced.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -