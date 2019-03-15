Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Comino. View Sign



He was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Johnsonburg, a son of Willard E. and Theresa Heigel Comino. On June 1, 1957, in St. Benedict Church, Daguscahonda, he married Joyce E. Gorton, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Cindy (Larry) Kanski of Hollidaysburg, Tom Comino of New Kensington, Lori (Rich) Merryman of Mentor, Ohio, and Tim (Tammy) Comino of Wexford; nine grandchildren, Chris (Rachel) Kanski, Greg (Bekah) Kanski, Bethany Kanski, Angel (David) Scarpone, Tyler (Kacey) Merryman, Brandon Merryman and Kelsey Merryman, and Slavik and Marina Comino; two great-grandchildren, Simon and Sam Kanski; and a sister, Helen (Rick) Mellander Manning of Harrisburg, N.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Gorton.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Church with the Rev. David J. Wilson, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Pavillion, Suite 1B, 5150 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

