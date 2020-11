Or Copy this URL to Share

SHINGLEHOUSE - Donald R. "Donny" Estes, 55, of Oswayo, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at the home of his close friends, Doug and Hellen Ryan in Millport, after a brief battle with cancer.

Arrangements are under the care of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

