SMETHPORT - Donald J. "Bud" Fowler Jr., 51, of Gifford, passed away in an automobile accident on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.

A full obituary will be announced by the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.



