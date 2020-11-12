1/
Donald Fowler Jr.

SMETHPORT - Donald J. "Bud" Fowler, Jr., 51, of Gifford, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020).
He was born Dec. 17, 1968 in Bradford, a son of Donald J. Fowler, Sr. and Madeline Verano Reynolds. On May 8, 2004, in Smethport, he married Heather J. Comes, who survives.
Bud was a 1986 graduate of Bradford High School. He was a service technician employed by Verizon.
Bud was an avid snowmobile enthusiast, raced 4-wheelers, enjoyed car racing, loved jet skiing with his family in the summer, playing night volleyball with family and friends, golfing with his son and friends, and spent many summers partnered with his son, Luke, in the Byllye Lanes Cornhole League.
In addition to his wife, Heather, he is survived by: two sons, Jacob M. Abrams of Cyclone and Lucas J. Fowler of Gifford; his father, Donald J. (Sue) Fowler, Sr. of Lafayette; his mother, Madeline (Harold) Reynolds of Williamsport; three sisters: Dawn (Jason) DuPont of Williamsport, PA, Kim (Torree) Reynolds in Indiana, and Shadoe Fowler of Lafayette; Father-in-law: John (Julie) Comes of Smethport; Mother-in-law: Vickie McElwee (the late Steve McElwee ) of Smethport; a very dear cousin, Jim (Marcia) Fowler of Lafayette and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hilltop Baptist Church, Rt. 646 , Gifford, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Smethport Sports Boosters. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
