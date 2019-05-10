Donald L. Kio, 69, of Bradford, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (May 7, 2019) unexpectedly at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. Don held many different jobs in his career.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 212 of Bradford.
Surviving is his only son, Donald L. Kio Jr., daughter-in-law Kelly Kio, one granddaughter, his pride and joy, Jadyn Kio, all of Bradford, three sisters, Mary Franklin of Galion, Ohio, Kathy Snyder of Roulette, Teresa Viele of Coudersport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Kio, one brother Mike Kio, and one sister Stephanie Jo Etterbush.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials may be made to or the First Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 10 to May 17, 2019