PORT ALLEGANY - Donald W. Mangold, 95, of Port Allegany, died Saturday (May 9, 2020) at his home in Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 13, 2020.