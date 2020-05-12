PORT ALLEGANY - Donald W. Mangold, 95, of Port Allegany, died Saturday (May 9, 2020) at his home in Port Allegany.
He was born June 14, 1924, in Port Allegany, the fourth child and second son of Ernest A. and Jane Anne Wells Mangold. On March 16, 1945, in Port Allegany, he married Joannah W. Dangler, prior to his entry into flight training for the invasion of Japan. Joannah died in 2009. He later married Ruth L. Chapin on Aug. 30, 2014, she died on March 11, 2016.
Mr. Mangold was a 1942 graduate of Port Allegany High School and received an electrical engineering degree from Brevard Engineering College (later named the Florida Institute of Technology) in Melbourne, Fla. He worked as an lead electrical & biomedical engineer for Bell Aerospace and the Boeing Corporation. In this capacity, he moved 14 times. Most notably, he served as a Apollo Flight Controller at the NASA/Johnson Space Center during the race to the Moon and was on console with Apollo 11's Eagle landed on the Lunar surface. Later, he worked with NASA doctors and engineers to develop a remote medical monitoring system for long-duration space flights for which he is named on the patent. Derivatives of this technology are used today by EMTs and paramedics around-the-world. He was a World War II Veteran having served as a B-25 Flight Engineer with the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1946.
He is survived by two sons, James Mangold of Port Allegany and Sanford (Karen) Mangold of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandsons, Jeffery D. (Jessica) Mangold, Jesse J. (Gloria) Mangold, Jeremiah E. (Lisa) Mangold, and Hunter B. Mangold; two granddaughters, Kimberly A. (Mangold) Parker and Michelle A. Mangold; great-grandchildren, Jeffery D. Mangold II, Cadiem Mangold, Hayden Parker, Aubrey Parker, Elizabeth Jo Mangold, and Griffin Wells Mangold; and daughters by marriage, Kathy Herrington, Virginia Parrish and Cathy Causer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; his older brother, Neil Mangold; two sisters, Jean A. Lance and Kathryn Mangold; and a daughter by marriage, Jean Buchanan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 12 to May 19, 2020.