PORT ALLEGANY - Memorial services for Donald W. Mangold will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sartwell Union Church, Sartwell Creek Road, Port Allegany.

The Rev. Allen Long, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Military Honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard.

Mr. Mangold passed away on May 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store