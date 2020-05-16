Donald Mangold
PORT ALLEGANY - Memorial services for Donald W. Mangold will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sartwell Union Church, Sartwell Creek Road, Port Allegany.
The Rev. Allen Long, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Military Honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard.
Mr. Mangold passed away on May 9, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
