Donald B. "Don" McAdams, 94, of Chapel Ridge, formerly of 281 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born March 7, 1925, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Herbert and Marie Corwin McAdams. He attended Bradford schools.
On June 28, 1947, in Bradford, he married Jean L. Xander McAdams, who died June 1, 2013.
Don was a member of St. Bernard Church and attended the First United Methodist Church where his wife belonged.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 and trained at Sampson Naval Base in Geneva, N.Y. He then went to Gunnery School and following that, he was at the U.S. Anti-Aircraft Training Center in Newport, R.I. He was also an instructor of small and large naval guns. He was stationed abroad at the U.S. Naval Base in Naples, Italy and was the supervisor of the base security guards and ran the base armory. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Mr. McAdams worked in retail and advertising throughout his career in The Bradford Era. He was in sales and management at Dana Men's Store for 12 years, he managed Latson's Outdoor Store for 5 years and was in sales and management for The Bradford Journal for 17 years. He was then employed by The Bradford Era, where he managed the special tabloid editions for 12 years.
He was instrumental in formation of the Bradford Jaycees. He also ran the Soapbox Derby in Bradford and worked as a volunteer cook at Crook Farm for 10 years. He was a member of the Ball and Chain Group.
Surviving are two daughters, Dianna (Patrick) McQueeney of Utica, N.Y., and Deborah Webster of Westfield, Ind., one son Robert (Marcia) McAdams of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Heidi (Cesar) Pernia, Mark (Evan) McAdams-Templeton, Jason (Michelle) McAdams, Shawn (Michelle) McQueeney, Shannon (Chris) Doherty, Brian (Lori) Webster and Derek (Maggie) Webster; 16 great-grandchildren, Liam Webster, Tekla Webster, Ronan Webster, Nolan Pernia, Zachary Pernia, Ian McQueeney, Caleigh McQueeney, Brennan McQueeney, Elizabeth Webster, John Webster, Scarlett Webster, Jack McAdams, Elle McAdams, Michael McAdams, Meghan Doherty, Aidan Doherty, one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son-in-law, Joseph Webster who died Oct. 25, 2018, and one brother Robert W. McAdams.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020