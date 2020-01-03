|
SMETHPORT - Donald "D.I." Ivan Nelson, 87, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) in his home in Smethport.
He was born June 22, 1932, in Kane, a son of Oscar T. and Erla May Dyne Nelson.
Mr. Nelson was a graduate of Kane High School.
On Oct. 9, 1953 in Kane, he married Joan L. Switzer, who survives.
Mr. Nelson served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.
He worked for Bell Telephone as combination man. He was a member of the Coleville Christian Gospel Church and was a member of Bell Telephone's Pioneers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael R. (Candice) Nelson and Steven S. (Lisa) Nelson, both of Smethport, and Thomas D. (Sonia) Nelson of Bradford; one daughter, Yvonne D. (Rev. Max) Simms of Gifford; twelve grandchildren, Becky, Nicole, Emily, Bryce, Danielle, Thomas, Jr., Tim, Andria, Joshua,Tiffany, Megan and Max, Jr.; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with the Rev. Dan LaPage officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020